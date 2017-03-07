Zlatan Ibrahimovich to miss West Brom clash after ban

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has accepted his FA charge of violent conduct and will now miss Manchester United's game with Albion on April, 1.

The 35-year-old striker, who has scored 26 goals so far this season, has been handed a three-game ban for elbowing Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings in the head during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic misses Monday's FA Cup quarter-final at Chelsea plus Premier League games against Middlesbrough and the Baggies.

Mings was also charged with violent conduct after he appeared to stamp on Ibrahimovic's head but Bournemouth have said they will appeal.