West Brom youngster Jonathan Leko given team backing

Teenage winger Jonathan Leko will bounce back from his error against Crystal Palace with the help of the squad, his team-mates have promised.

The 17-year-old was sent on the pitch with 10 minutes to go when the Baggies were trailing 1-0, but four minutes later he lost the ball, and allowed Andros Townsend to charge up the pitch.

Townsend then rounded Gareth McAuley before settling the game with the visitors’ second via a deflection off Jonny Evans’s hand.

It ended the tight and scrappy game as a contest and subjected the Baggies to only their second league defeat at home since October.

But Leko - who was brought on to run at the Palace back-line and lost the ball in the final third of the pitch - did not receive any wrath in the changing room for his mistake.

Albion have the second-oldest squad in the Premier League and the experienced members of the team have vowed to put their arms around the England U18 international this week because they recognise the potential he has.

“These things happen in football,” said Craig Dawson. “Jon will be working hard during the week. He’s a good lad and very talented, which we can all see. He’ll be fine.”

Pulis has promised to blood the club’s promising youngsters during the run-in to the end of the season, and Leko’s cameo on Saturday came after 18-year-old Sam Field was given a run-out against Bournemouth a week previously.

“It’s great for the young lads to get on,” said Dawson. “But as a squad we want to get as many points and finish as high up the league as possible.”

Albion remain four points behind Everton in the race for seventh place and while hopes of European qualification are now slim with so many tough fixtures looming, the Baggies have a chance to close the gap when they visit the Toffees this weekend.

Last season Albion weathered a barrage of 33 shots at Goodison Park and managed to sneak away with an unlikely 1-0 win.

Dawson knows the back four will have to be on their best form again this time around.

Everton have scored 23 goals in 10 league games since Christmas, and Sunday’s defeat to Tottenham was the first one they had lost on that run.

Former Albion loanee Romelu Lukaku has already scored 18 league goals this season.

“We know their strengths, it’s going to be a really tough game again,” said the right-back. “It’ll be another battle.

“They’re a great team with a lot of threats going forward. They’re doing well defensively as well. But that’s the Premier League, that’s the battles we face. Hopefully we can do our best and pick up some points.”