Zlatan Ibrahimovic facing ban for Manchester United's game with West Brom

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is facing a three-match ban that will suspend him for Albion's trip to Old Trafford at the start of April.

The 35-year-old striker has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association after elbowing Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with the Cherries on Saturday.

Mings was also charged after he caught Ibrahimovic in the head with his boot. Both players have until 6pm today to reply.

If the charge is upheld then Ibrahimovic will miss United's FA Cup quarter-final with Chelsea as well their league games with Middlesbrough and Albion.

The Swedish international has scored 26 goals since joining the Red Devils in the summer.