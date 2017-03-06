West Brom starlet Callum Morton impressing Tony Pulis

Callum Morton is the latest youngster to impress Baggies boss Tony Pulis on the training ground.

The 17-year-old striker joined from Yeovil Town earlier this year in a swap deal that was due to take 20-year-old Andre Wright to Huish Park on loan.

Although Wright’s loan deal fell through because he had already played for two clubs this season, Morton remained at the Baggies and has been training with the first team.

“We've brought the lad in from Yeovil who has trained with us,” confirmed Pulis. “He's done really well and we've been pleased with him.

"But we don't want to get into a situation where we're having hundreds in and then there's no time to view them. We want to see them in small groups.”

Morton caught the eye with a screamer in Yeovil Town’s 3-2 FA Youth Cup win over the Baggies in December.

He then went on trial for the development squad and featured in a game against Shanghai SIPG U19s at the start of January.

The teenager, who has left his family home in Torquay, is a pacy forward who likes to run in behind and he bases his game on Jamie Vardy and former Albion striker Shane Long.

"Obviously if I can get anywhere near that level, then I'll be thrilled,” he told the club’s programme last month.