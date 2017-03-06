Tony Pulis: Losing to Crystal Palace no worse than any other for West Brom

Tony Pulis says defeat to Crystal Palace hurt because it was a home game, not because of any personal vendetta with his former club.

The Baggies boss has been ordered to pay Palace £3.7million by a High Court judge after he appealed an arbitration panel’s verdict on a survival bonus he asked to receive early.

In the build-up to Saturday’s match it was reported Pulis hadn’t paid a penny and Palace were considering sending bailiffs to recover the debt. Sam Allardyce’s visitors won 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend, but Pulis said his ongoing legal dispute didn’t make the defeat sting any more than usual.

“No because I hold my head up high for what I did at Palace,” he said. “Irrespective of all the stuff going on. I had eight months there and they were in dire straits.

“I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of. It hurts because it’s a home game more than anything else.

“Our home form has been ever so good so obviously that’s disappointing.”

During the game, the away end sang, 'Oh Tony Pulis, we're having your house', in reference to the reported call for bailiffs, but Pulis took the chant well and even gave the travelling fans a thumbs up.

"That's the game, that's life," he said afterwards. "I've got no problems with that."

Albion’s head coach refused to criticise his players because of the impressive season they’re having, but admitted they underperformed on the day. However, he said he would be a ‘genius’ if he knew why.

“We were tepid right from the beginning,” said Pulis. “There just wasn’t a spark. I don’t think any of our players played to the level they could have. Our players have been fantastic this year. We’ve had a great season so far. We just have to make sure we continue doing that.

“I put it down to, hopefully, being one of those games. We played very slowly when we had the ball, didn’t play through the pitch quick enough and played almost into their hands.

“They got their players behind the ball nice and quick and made it difficult for us and it was too slow.

“I’ve been asked why. If I knew why I’d be a genius because all week they trained well, they looked bright.”

Matt Phillips sat out his second game in succession with a hamstring strain and the Baggies missed his pace on the wing, but Pulis refused to use his absence as an excuse. “We did okay against Bournemouth last week when I thought we played well,” he said.

Jonny Evans had to have his head bandaged up in the first half but he’s had a couple of stitches and is expected to be available next weekend.