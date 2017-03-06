Dylen Rose enjoys West Brom game after Ben Foster charity chop

Kind-hearted youngster Dylen Rose enjoyed his first Albion game on Saturday.

The eight-year-old was left speechless last week after receiving a haircut from Ben Foster.

The Mesty Croft Academy pupil, from Wednesbury, had been growing his locks to donate to The Little Princess Trust who make wigs for children who undergo chemotherapy.

Dylen’s efforts also raised £650 for the Make A Wish foundation.

And when Albion heard about his efforts, they invited him to their training ground in Walsall where Foster – Dylen’s favourite player – agreed to cut his hair.

Dylen decided to raise money for charity after a family friend was diagnosed with with cancer aged nine months.

But despite being Baggies mad, the youngster had never been to a game.

That prompted Albion to name him fans’ champion for Saturday’s match with Crystal Palace.

And Dylen got proceedings underway by carrying the match ball onto the pitch.

Foster, who raises money for Cure Leukaemia through bike rides and signed football shirts, was delighted to help his young fan.

“I’ve got kids exactly the same age as Dylen,” he said.

“For him to do it off his own bat, his parents must be so proud.

“He’s like a little ray of sunshine, all the lads are buzzing off him, he’s got a big smile on his face. I’m really proud of him.

“Obviously he’s a big West Brom fan so to be able to do anything like this is brilliant.”