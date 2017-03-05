West Brom haven't downed tools at 40 points, says Craig Dawson

Albion haven't downed tools now they have reached 40 points, insists defender Craig Dawson.

Last season the Baggies' campaign fizzled out after they reached the milestone which usually guarantees Premier League safety, and they failed to win any of their last nine games.

Tony Pulis's side have been in stunning form so far this term but they lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace at the weekend after hitting 40 points a week previously against Bournemouth.

It was their first defeat at home to a team outside the top seven all season, but Dawson dismissed the notion they had lost focus after reaching that particular landmark.

"No, definitely not," he said. "We just weren't at our best and sometimes that happens.

"We knew it was going to be a tight game and a battle.

"Unfortunately we've not come out winners but it's not for lack of trying."

The right-back, who has played all-but one league game so far this season, confirmed training remained as intense as ever under Pulis in the build-up to the Palace game.

And he predicted a big response on the training ground this week from Albion's disappointed players.

The 26-year-old urged the Baggies to learn from their mistakes this week and says it's important the group keep their team spirit high in the wake of the defeat.

"Nothing changed last week to be honest," he said. "We worked hard for this game and we weren't quite there.

"It's obviously disappointing to finish the little run but we have to learn from what's happened.

"Hopefully we'll have a good week on the training pitch and get back to it.

"We've got some difficult games coming up so we've got to keep the spirit high in the group and push on."

Albion travel to Goodison Park next before hosting Arsenal a week later. They then visit Old Trafford at the start of April after an international break.

"We've got a tough few games coming up but they're the games you look forward to and hopefully we can get back on track, pick up some points and do well," said Dawson.