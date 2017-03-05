West Brom 0 Crystal Palace 2 - Player ratings

Albion's stunning season at The Hawthorns suffered a set-back on Saturday when Crystal Palace beat them 2-0. Here, Matt Wilson rates the players.

BEN FOSTER

Didn't have a busy day by any stretch, but he pulled off a great save to keep Albion in it at 1-0. There was nothing much he could have done about either goal. Zaha's whistled into the far post under Evans's body and Townsend's took a deflection that wrong-footed him. 6/10

CRAIG DAWSON

Made five tackles, more than any other Albion player, and made his presence felt early on when he clattered into Zaha in the air. Put in a few decent crosses for Rondon, and also switched the play expertly. Was covering McAuley for Zaha's goal but was unlucky to see the shot go under him. 7/10

GARETH MCAULEY

After a strong header and a well-timed interception, Benteke kept his distance from the big Northern Irishman and pulled off to Evans instead. However, he was caught out of position for Zaha's goal and Townsend got past him too easily for the second, although he was left a bit isolated. 5/10

JONNY EVANS - Albion man of the match

Not only was he calm in possession, bringing the ball out from the back with purpose, but he was the best defender too. Won his battle Benteke and nearly managed to block Townsend's goal. 7/10

ALLAN NYOM

Had a few hairy moments when he lost possession in dangerous positions, and resorted to trying to tackle someone with his head. But he also put in a brilliant cross for Rondon at the back post after bringing down a raking Dawson ball. 6/10

JAKE LIVERMORE

Another combative performance from Albion's new midfield tank. His determination and strength makes him a nuisance for the opposition, and reliable for the Baggies. Although he might have done better with an early shot. 6/10

DARREN FLETCHER

Albion's skipper is trying to change the mentality at the club to one where survival is no longer enough. And it was evident on this performance. His 94 per cent pass success rate was by far the highest of any starter on the pitch. 7/10

CHRIS BRUNT

As always, his left foot created a couple of chances from dead balls, but this time, there was nobody on the end of the corners. Brunt likes to swing in crosses from deep which means he rarely gets in behind, and that was lacking on Saturday. Cleared Benteke's header off the line. 6/10

JAMES MORRISON

Not a great day for Mozza, who failed to have much of an impact on the game. But to be fair to him, there were times when he was screaming for the ball in space and he didn't receive it. 5/10

NACER CHADLI

When he arrived in B71, Spurs fans warned he was inconsistent, and the Belgian had one of his off days. Looked lackadaisical compared to Palace's fervent desire to win the ball back and was subbed off just after the hour mark. 5/10

SALOMON RONDON

Lost possession six times, more than any other player on the pitch, and never looked like scoring. Marshalled well by the impressive Mamadou Sakho, the big Venezuelan has now gone 12 games without a goal. Went down far too easily in the box under a ghost challenge from Cabaye and was lucky to escape a booking. Albion have been scoring plenty this season, but they still need a striker in the summer. 4/10

Substitutes

James McCLean (For Chadli 63)

Brought on to stretch Palace but rarely got in behind. 6/10

Hal Robson-Kanu (For Nyom 71)

Gave away a few free-kicks. Can’t question his desire though. 5/10

Jonathan Leko (For Fletcher 80)

He’s a talented player with a bright future but his mistake allowed Townsend to wrap the game up. 4/10

Unused: Myhill, Olsson, M Wilson, Yacob.