Tony Pulis says 'tepid' West Brom lacked spark against Crystal Palace

Tony Pulis admits his tepid Albion side lacked any spark against Crystal Palace today.

The Baggies were beaten 2-0 by Sam Allardyce's struggling Eagles thanks to clinical second-half goals from Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend.

It is the first time a team outside the current top seven has beaten Albion at The Hawthorns this season. And Pulis put the result down to a bad day at the office.

"They trained well all week, they've looked bright, but we were tepid right from the beginning," he said.

"There just wasn't a spark there from us today.

"It was always going to be a tight game and we needed someone to give us a lift.

"When you've got Chadli, Morrison, Brunt - I don't think we got a cross in first half.

"It was disappointing in that respect because they are talented players who can play and have done well for us.

"We played very slowly when we had the ball, didn't play through the pitch quick enough and played almost into their hands.

"They got their players behind the ball nice and quick and made it difficult for us and it was too slow."

Albion appeared to miss the pace of Matt Phillips, who sat out his second game in a row with a hamstring strain.

But Pulis refused to use the winger's absence as an excuse.

"We did okay against Bournemouth last week when I thought we played well," he said.

Albion have been in imperious form at home this season, winning seven of their eight home games in the league before today.

Although Pulis heaped praise on Palace, he didn't think Sam Allardyce had figured out a new way of playing against his side, and put the result down to his own players under-performing.

"I put it down to us," he said. "I don't think any of our players played to the level they could have.

"Our players have been fantastic this year. We've had a great season so far.

"We just have to make sure we continue doing that. I put it down to, hopefully, one of those games.

"I've just been asked why. If I knew why I'd be a genius because all week they've trained well."

Pulis was ordered to pay his former club £3.7m by a High Court judge in November and in the build-up to this weekend's game it was reported that Palace were considering sending in bailiffs to recover the debt.

The Welshman declined to comment on those reports yesterday, as he continues to take legal advice on the matter, but e said the defeat didn't hurt any more because of that ongoing dispute.

"I hold my head up high for what I did at Palace," he said. "Irrespective of all the stuff going on. "I had eight months there and they were in dire straits. I've got nothing to be ashamed of. It hurts because it's a home game more than anything else.

"Our home form has been ever so good so obviously that's disappointing."

During the game, the away end sang, 'Oh Tony Pulis, we're having your house', in reference to the reported call for bailiffs, but Pulis took the chant well and even gave the travelling fans a thumbs up.

"That's the game, that's life," he said afterwards. "I've got no problems with that."