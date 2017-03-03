West Brom's 37-year-old defender Gareth McAuley set to sign new contract

Evergreen defender Gareth McAuley is set to sign a 12-month contract extension at Albion next week that will keep him at the Baggies past his 38th birthday.

The Northern Irishman's current deal is up at the end of this season, but 37-year-old McAuley has proved his fitness time and time again and is now set to be rewarded with another contract.

Not only has the centre-back played every minute of every game so far this season, including the two cup matches, he is currently joint-top of the club's scoring charts with seven goals in all competitions.

Showing no signs of letting up, McAuley ran further in last weekend's game against Bournemouth than any match this season, and scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over the Cherries.

Next week the Premier League's oldest outfield player will bring his representatives to the club's training ground and put pen to paper on a new deal that keeps him at The Hawthorns for a seventh season.

"We’re very close to agreeing a new deal with Gareth," confirmed head coach Tony Pulis. "He continues to put in performances that have been special for someone his age.

"He’s been absolutely fantastic for us. Hopefully it will be an extension for another year which I’d be absolutely delighted to do for Gareth.

"You shouldn’t use the word freak, but he is. His fitness levels and the way he deals with his life off the pitch is just first class.

"There’s no reason why he can’t carry on for another year for us. He’s such a wonderful lad as well around the dressing room.

"He’s one of those building blocks you want to build your club around. He’s had a great season.

"I know he’s getting recognition for the goals he’s coring, but he’s been very good (defensively). He had a spell where you could actually say he cost us a few goals, but he’s got through that. I think everyone has those spells.

"He’s knuckled down and played a bit safer in certain areas and has been fantastic."

McAuley joined the Baggies on a free transfer from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2011, and has since made more than 200 appearances for the club.

He didn't turn professional until the age of 24, when he came to England and signed for Lincoln City, but against Bournemouth he made his 500th club appearance in English football.

Signing a 12-month contract extension at the training ground is becoming an annual pilgrimage for the Northern Irishman.

“I’ve probably signed the most contracts of anyone," said McAuley, in a recent interview with a national paper. "It’s six in six years now. I’m not stupid enough to think I can keep going, if I ever thought I’d embarrass myself I’d just retire.

“Physically I’m in a better place than I was 10 years ago. I’ve started using the strength and conditioning people more, before I was more interested in running.

“I eat sensibly, a lot of fish and I drink a lot of water, but it’s nothing spectacularly different. Maybe I’m making up for lost time, having worked in the real world and not the football bubble my whole life.”