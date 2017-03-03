Tony Pulis wants to finish the job he's started at West Brom

Tony Pulis won’t be easily lured away from The Hawthorns insisting: “I’m here to finish the job.”

Speaking amid rumours Leicester had considered him for their vacant position, Albion’s head coached confirmed that nobody from the champions had approached him.

But it would take a remarkable offer to entice Pulis away from B71, because he loving life at the Albion and is focused on staying at the club long-term.

“The only person that has approached me is (Albion chairman) John Williams,” he said. “I’m manager at West Brom, having a good time here and enjoying my spell here.

“There’s always speculation and stuff that surrounds you. Outside the top six, there will be managers having good seasons and managers who are having average seasons and are struggling.

“The ones that have good seasons get put up for jobs that might be available. I’ve had two-and-a-bit years at the Albion and it’s been a smashing period.

"It was tough at the beginning, but we’re trying to get where we want to be. But we’re nowhere near that. I’m here to finish the job off and that’s a way off.”

Pulis is currently the highest-placed British manager in English football and the Baggies started the weekend seven points clear of the chasing pack in eighth place.

He's eager to establish the team in the top half of the Premier League and take it to Wembley for a Cup final.

The 59-year-old’s contract is up at the end of next season, although Williams is planning to offer him a new deal after the summer transfer window.

Pulis – who has been nominated for Premier League manager of the month for February – has seen a marked improvement this season.

“There’s a focus that hasn’t been here before,” said Pulis. “Bringing better players in with better character helps that focus.

“You’re always hoping you can add one or two players to the group who settle in quickly.

“There’s a certain way I like to play, there’s a certain way that players within that system have to play.

"It took Matty (Phillips) a bit of time to get used to it, it took (Nacer) Chadli a bit of time to get used to it. They’re good players.

“For the first time since I’ve been at the football club there’s actually been real competition.”