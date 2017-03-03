Sam Allardyce claims West Brom could crack the top six

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce says Albion could break into the top six if Tony Pulis carries on progressing the way he has this season.

Dudley-born Allarydce praised Pulis and the Baggies ahead of tomorrow’s clash between the two teams at The Hawthorns.

Albion are currently flying high in eighth place on 40 points, while Palace struggle in the bottom three with 22.

“West Brom have been very good this season,” said the former England manager. “They have added quality in their forward play, which has lifted the team into the top half.

"Resilience defensively has always been a speciality of Tony [Pulis] and making teams hard to beat.

"They now score more goals and play with more flair in possession, but they haven't lost that defensive edge.

"West Brom are having a quality season – particularly at home and it will be a difficult game for us.

"It shows what you can do when you have time, but you only get that by winning football matches.

"It will be very difficult for them to break into the top six, given the size of the squads at the big clubs. But if he [Pulis] carries on building, they could get there."

The Eagles come to The Hawthorns on the back of a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough that included several promising performances from new signings.

Palace spent £38million in the January window on Luka Milivojevic (£12m), Jeffrey Schlupp (£12m), and Patrick van Aanholt (£14m), more than Albion have spent all season.