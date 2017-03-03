John Williams: Gate receipts still important for West Brom

Gate receipts are still financially important to Albion despite the huge influx of television money, according to chairman John Williams.

Last season, tickets accounted for £7.7million of income while media brought in £78.9m. The club also made £3m in merchandising and £8.7m from other commercial activities.

Because of the bumper new deal for the Premier League, Albion can expect to make roughly £120m in TV money this season should they finish in the top half.

Williams maintains that revenue from ticket sales remains important, but he is eager to provide fans more ‘value for money’ at The Hawthorns.

He said: “Football fans in general say ‘why don’t they let us all in for free’ because out of the £130m turnover it’s only £7m. You’ll hear this argument.

“While that’s true, it’s also a paradox in as much that we are getting our fair share of Premier League money.

“It is ironically the relatively low gate money that sets us at a disadvantage to the teams we’re trying to chase.

“It’s not easy to give up the gate revenue, so you have to find ways of providing value for money, looking at loyalty schemes, lumping certain games together.”

Williams has charged new chief executive Martin Goodman with thinking up innovative ways of doing just that.

The chairman’s long-term aim is to grow the capacity at The Hawthorns, but right now, he’s focused on filling the stadium.

“Would you rather have 30,000 people paying £20 or 20,000 paying £30? Clearly you’d rather have the former” he said. “Not for the extra pies and programmes, but for the atmosphere.

“I think (former CEO) Mark (Jenkins) and his team did a great job, I don’t want to be critical. But I do think the club can pay more attention to those innovative schemes - small marketing initiatives, working with the community.

“These are not easy fixes. Martin (Goodman) understands that fully. I think we will be able to grow the fanbase but we will need to keep winning at the same time.”

Goodman, a former Chief Financial Officer of Stoke City, joined the club at the start of the year.

“He’s a good man who will be perfect for the job,” said Williams. “He gets it, he understands the balance between the business and what drives the business, which is what happens on a Saturday on that green patch.

“He’ll always have an eye on spectators. I want a full stadium, but that’s not as simple as it sounds.

“There’s lots of dynamics, is it price, is it age, there’s lots of things. Winning games is really important.

“You’ve also got to take into account how people receive their football these days. There’s more and more games on television, there’s an increasing use of mobile phones, soundbites and goal packages, there’s a lot of things you need to take into account.”

The number of season ticket holders fell significantly this season after last year’s dismal campaign and the club have already offered several cut-price deals for home games.

This had started to irritate season ticket holders in the East Stand and Halford’s Lane, who, at one stage, were paying more per game than regular punters.

“You have to strike a balance,” admitted Williams. “Season ticket holders are much less sensitive normally to children’s initiatives for example.”