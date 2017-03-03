Chris Brunt: Home comforts key to West Brom Euro dream

Thoughts among the fanbase may already be turning to the show-down at Goodison Park in just over a week’s time, but those at the training ground know better.

Albion’s European dream is alive and kicking thanks to a run of one defeat in eight league games and Manchester United’s triumph in the League Cup final.

But before the seventh-place six-pointer in Liverpool can even be billed as such, the Baggies need to get past Crystal Palace.

“People will probably look at that (Everton) game and think it might show the difference between the top few sides and the rest of the league,” said Chris Brunt.

“It would be nice if we could go there and try to catch up with them but we want to get Palace out of the way first and then start thinking about it.

“Our home form has been really good and we’ll be looking to keep that going here. Palace are needing points themselves so it will be a tough game.”

It’s highly unlikely Tony Pulis will have ignored tomorrow’s clash. It is the first time the two sides have met since Pulis lost his High Court battle against the Eagles and was ordered to pay £3.7m to his former club. At Selhurst Park, on the opening day of the season, he ground out an archetypal 1-0 victory thanks to a Salomon Rondon goal, and the prospect of doing the double over Palace chairman Steve Parish will no doubt appeal to him.

Considering the Throstles have won their last four league games at The Hawthorns, and seven out of the last eight – whereas Palace have won just one game away from home since September – the hosts will be firm favourites.

But a gritty 1-0 win over Middlesbrough last weekend has given Sam Allardyce a platform after a dismal run of seven defeats in eight league games.

Pulis is expected to name an unchanged line-up to the side that came from behind to beat Bournemouth. Matt Phillips is expected to miss out again with his hamstring strain but Craig Dawson has passed all necessary checks following his nasty clash of heads with Tyrone Mings.

The right-back will be tasked with stopping Wilfried Zaha, because like Pulis, Allardyce likes to play with inverted wingers.

And that is not the only similarities between the two teams, who both have a target man up front struggling for goals.

Christian Benteke has one goal in his last 11 league games, Rondon hasn’t scored in 10. But while Palace haven’t found the net in four of their last six games, the Baggies are having no such trouble.

“That’s a good thing this year, we’ve got goals from all over the team,” said Brunt, who is determined to keep going after reaching 40 points because he’s set his sights on a club-record points tally.

“It’s got to be 50. We’ve never got to 50 before in the Premier League. If we can get to 50 we will reassess.

“Last season we got to 40 points by the middle or end of March and the season fizzled out so it’s important that we don’t let that happen again. It’s been a good season. The last few months especially, we’ve looked pretty good at home.”

The supporters may be dreaming of jetting all over the continent but the players are concentrating on home comforts for now.