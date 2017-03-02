Albion outlook: West Brom fans have their say on Crystal Palace and Europe

Take a look at our weekly Albion outlook, where Baggies fans give their say on all the happenings at West Brom.

David Skiba, Seattle

The stage is set after the tough three points against Bournemouth.

Forty points with 12 fixtures left, only six of those against teams sitting above the Baggies. A club record haul is easily within grasp, but we all know the fixture that matters most after Palace is March 11, when the Baggies play for a European dream against Everton.

It’s rather remarkable to be saying that, too. After the fizzling out of the previous campaign and the presumably-botched summer transfer window, any momentum seemed long gone.

However, the last campaign always seemed to me one that lacked any sort of luck. The ball always seemed to bounce the wrong way. This year, luck hasn’t been the only thing propelling us up the table.

It’s clinical finishing and goals from all over the park. It’s a rejuvenated Brunt and Morrison. It’s some new faces mixed with old, playing football the right way.

Living in the US while supporting West Brom means I’ve never met a fellow fan. I’ve only had the solace of my own belief in the squad. Playing in Europe would change that here and would make us relevant to friends and family alike.

This season has been special. This team is different than any other I’ve watched.

Sarah Rudge, Wolverhampton

Another home game, another victory. Our seventh win in eight league games at The Hawthorns with the defeat to Manchester United the only blotch on our near-perfect record.

With the win against Bournemouth ensuring we’d taken points off every single team below us in the table, finishing at least eighth is looking increasingly more likely.

Something that has been blatantly obvious is the shift in support of Tony Pulis. Six months ago fans were calling for him to be sacked and his style of football was being criticised on a regular basis.

Fast-forward to now and the only words you can hear from the supporters is the chorus of ‘We’ve Got Tony Pulis’ being sang around the ground on a match-day.

Of course, it would only take a dip in form to allow the criticism to creep back in but, for now, it seems the Welshman is the hero of the hour and rightly so.

Pulis could easily have thrown in the towel and succumbed to the pressures of a modern day manager but he has stuck to his principles and now we are all reaping the rewards as a consequence.

Ben Hadlington, Brierley Hill

Another week, another win. The Hawthorns is really a hard place to visit now with only Everton and both Manchester sides leaving with all three points this season. It will be a tough game on Saturday, Palace winning at the weekend will give them a lift, and even though they haven’t shown it much this season they have a very talented squad.

With Everton away at Spurs this weekend it really gives us the opportunity to go into the European six-pointer just one point behind them.

We lacked an attacking flair on Saturday with Matty Phillips out injured so hopefully he will feature on Saturday and help us going forward.

An exciting addition has been Jake Livermore. In what has arguably been Yacob’s best season, Jake has come into the squad and doesn’t look like losing his place at all by impressing in all three of his starts. Fingers crossed for another win on Saturday to keep this great season going.

Pat Frost, Telford

So, the subject of Brexit has reared its ugly head in and around West Bromwich over the last few days, and there wasn’t an MP in sight. Do we want to be in the Europa or not? Of course, we do. With the money, time, effort and passion we put into following the team, surely there is no greater reward than qualifying for Europe? Especially if you’re not going to win the league or a domestic cup. Would we have to sign more players? Yes, we would. Would we have to spend more money? Yes, we would. Would it be a great adventure? Yes, of course it would! While there is a chance of it happening, it’s great to be able to talk about it. A win last Saturday, a win at Goodison, and all of a sudden with ten games to go, we have a great chance.

Last Saturday’s win against Bournemouth is a match we would have possibly lost last season. However, as soon as we equalised, you always fancied us. A word about Gaz McAuley – what a season he is having! Has there been a better signing for the club over the last ten years? I think not. Ben is in the form of his life, so what a great time to be a supporter of our great football club. So, just for the record, I’m voting ‘in’ for the Europa. Boing, boing!

Mark Mansell

Europewatch!

One time target (rumoured) Manolo Gabbiadini was unjustly denied Sunday. A big fat strike through the "things that need to happen" West Brom European checklist.

Oh the irony had this one time target scuppered those dreams at the first hurdle. So one step down and more miracles required. I say miracles because of course in reality we still require some incredible things to happen.

Firstly, we need one of the big six to win the cup. A very probable outcome. Secondly, we need 6-8 wins out of our final 12 which will require a lot of luck and superhuman performances in my opinion. Thirdly, we need to avoid a loss to Everton in two weeks which will paid to any daydreams of Thursday night football.

A total of 60-64pts is the general guide for 7th place in the Premier League over the last few years. In truth that will mean not only will our good form need to continue against lower placed teams, but we will have to take points from one of the big six. Its a big, big ask from a team that has already outperformed this season. Its not quite Leicester 2016 but it would be a miracle for this team to finish 7th.

So, miracles required. But we are dreamers. So let the dreamers, dream.