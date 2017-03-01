facebook icon twitter icon
West Bromwich Albion FC
West Brom's Tyler Roberts nets again for loan club Shrewsbury

Albion youngster Tyler Roberts netted his third goal on loan at Shrewsbury Town last night in a seven-goal thriller.

Tyler Roberts has been in fine form for Shrewsbury

Th 18-year-old striker has been a revelation since he joined the Shrews in January, helping Paul Hurst’s side win five of the seven games he’s featured in.

Roberts, who missed Saturday’s defeat at MK Dons with a hamstring problem, was given a standing ovation by the home crowd last night when he was subbed off near the end of a 4-3 win that lifted the League One side five points clear of danger.

Afterwards, Hurst said: "Tyler came in and at times I thought he was a class above. It was a great finish and he worked extremely hard.”

The Wales U19 international made his Albion first-team debut against Liverpool on the final day of last season.

