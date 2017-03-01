West Brom's Tyler Roberts nets again for loan club Shrewsbury

Albion youngster Tyler Roberts netted his third goal on loan at Shrewsbury Town last night in a seven-goal thriller.

Th 18-year-old striker has been a revelation since he joined the Shrews in January, helping Paul Hurst’s side win five of the seven games he’s featured in.

Roberts, who missed Saturday’s defeat at MK Dons with a hamstring problem, was given a standing ovation by the home crowd last night when he was subbed off near the end of a 4-3 win that lifted the League One side five points clear of danger.

What a game😅 Massive credit to the boys for the performance and getting the 3 points! Happy to add another goal and assist onto the tally😋⚽️ pic.twitter.com/9mOsTxzbCq — Tyler Roberts (@official_tyro) February 28, 2017

Afterwards, Hurst said: "Tyler came in and at times I thought he was a class above. It was a great finish and he worked extremely hard.”

The Wales U19 international made his Albion first-team debut against Liverpool on the final day of last season.