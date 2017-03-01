West Brom's Allan Nyom apologises for using phone while driving and deletes old Instagram video

Albion full-back Allan Nyom has apologised for using his phone to take an Instagram video while behind the wheel.

New driving regulations brought in today mean anyone caught using their phone while driving will be fined £200 and given six points on their licence.

Around 40 weeks ago, Nyom – who was a Watford player at the time - filmed himself driving and posted the video on social media.

Today, ITV show ‘Good Morning Britain’ ran an investigation on celebrities using their phones.

Nyom was one of several people included on the show but the 28-year-old was the only one to respond with an apology and a statement.

A club spokesman said: “The post dated back to his time at Watford and it was brought to Allan’s attention this week.

“Allan acknowledges the transgressions, has deleted them from his account in recognition of discouraging others, and will desist from further such episodes going forward.”

Nyom has become a cult hero at the Baggies this season following his £3million switch from Watford in the summer.