West Brom legend Cyrille Regis relives dark days of 1980s for documentary

Albion legend Cyrille Regis has relived the horror of being a black footballer in the early 1980s for a new television documentary.

The 59-year-old was speaking to Alfie Allen, an actor who rose to prominence in Game of Thrones and counts singer Lily Allen as his sister, for his show airing on the HISTORY channel in March.

Regis, who won five caps for England, recalled the reaction to his first call-up at a time when the National Front, a far-right political party, was at its zenith.

“The National Front was trying to recruit from the hooligan element in football,” he said. “It was a tough time for being a black player. The worst I had it was back in 1981 when I got my first England call-up.

“A letter came through the post and said if you put your foot on the Wembley turf you get one of these through your knees. It was a bullet.”

Regis was born in French Guiana and moved to London with the rest of his family as a child.

After Ronnie Allen spotted him playing for non-league Hayes, Regis became one of the club’s ‘Three Degrees’ alongside Laurie Cunningham and Brendon Batson.

They were trailblazers who helped change perceptions towards black players in football and paved the way for the generation after them.

Since his retirement, Regis has been an eloquent speaker on race relations in the game.

Alfie Allen played youth football for Arsenal and sang backing vocals on his dad Keith’s 1998 World Cup song, Vindaloo.

Also featuring in his documentary is former chairman of the FA Greg Dyke, PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor, Sol Campbell, Andy Cole, and the England women’s football team.

Football: A Brief History by Alfie Allen, airs at 10pm on Thursday, March 2, on HISTORY.