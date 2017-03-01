Alan Shearer named patron of Jeff Astle Foundation

Former England and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer has become a patron of the Jeff Astle Foundation.

The charity was set up in 2015 after the tragic death of Albion legend Astle in 2002 raised serious concerns about the impact of heading footballs on the brain.

Shearer, who is the all-time Premier League top scorer with 260 goals, is making a 60-minute BBC documentary called ‘Dementia: Football’s Silent Shame?’

The Jeff Astle Foundation is thrilled and delighted to announce @alanshearer as a patron.



Thank you Alan! pic.twitter.com/STIekO08d7 — JeffAstleFdn (@JeffAstleFdn) February 28, 2017

In the documentary Shearer investigates the latest scientific research from around the world into Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), the condition that killed Astle.

He said: “I was aware of former football players, legends who I grew up watching, suffering from dementia. Could this affect football and footballers too?

“The more I read about it, the more I felt this was a subject that could no longer be ignored."