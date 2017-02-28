West Brom's Chris Brunt says time off with injury made him stronger

It's a year and a day since Chris Brunt damaged his knee ligaments at The Hawthorns and was subsequently ruled out of Euro 2016.

By some strange force of coincidental scheduling, Albion’s upcoming fixture is a home match with Crystal Palace, the same opponents from that day in February last year.

Brunt was left devastated by the injury, but 12 months on he has managed to make something positive out of his heartbreak.

Through sheer hard work and determination on the training ground, he has returned to the Albion team fitter and stronger.

And having started the last 17 league games – either in midfield or at left-back – he has been one of the catalysts for this remarkable season.

“Things have gone well since I came back from injury,” he said after Saturday’s game, when yet another one of his corners led to a goal.

“Obviously I had to work hard over the summer to get back in.

“Missing the tournament was obviously gutting, but in hindsight maybe it wasn’t a bad thing.

“It’s given me a chance physically to do stuff in the gym and work hard and possibly get a bit stronger.

“It gave me the first break I’ve had in probably 12 years of playing first team football. Maybe it was my body telling me I needed a bit of a break.

“Hopefully I’ll benefit from that. I feel good at the minute, back in the team contributing and that’s what I’m here to do.”

The 32-year-old is showing no signs of fatigue this season, and was rewarded with a new contract earlier this month which could potentially keep him at the Baggies until 2019.

That would take Brunt to 12 years of service at the club, and each week he cements himself a little more in Albion history.

There’s no doubt that his left foot will go down in folklore. Brunt has 42 assists in his Premier League career, which, to put it in persepctive, is the same as Juan Mata. A lot of those have been from set-pieces.

“It’s obviously something I’ve done throughout my whole career,” he said. “I take corners and if a goal comes from it then great.

“The lads go and attack the ball really well and I’m sure when teams line up against us they know we’ve got a big side, an athletic side as well and boys that want to head the ball.

“We work hard on it. I think it’s more important we’re getting goals from the other areas of the team as well and from an open play.

“Last year I think we got a bit reliant on the set-plays. At one stage, that was probably the only way we looked like scoring a goal. It’s nice we’ve got other threats as well.”