West Brom defend taking 1,800-seat allocation for trip to Everton

Albion decided against taking the full allocation of 3,000 tickets for the trip to Everton because recent away followings have been significantly undersold.

Some fans eager to go to Goodison Park on Saturday, March 11, have been left disappointed after the Baggies sold out their 1,800 allocation on Monday.

The game has taken on added significance because Manchester United won the League Cup final on Sunday, meaning seventh place will gain a Europa League spot should a top six team win the FA Cup.

Albion currently sit in eighth, four points behind Ronald Koeman’s team, after an impressive run of one defeat in eight league matches.

However, the club – who decided against taking the full allocation in January – did so after analysing recent away followings and the last three trips to Goodison Park.

The Baggies were unable to sell out allocations smaller than 1,800 for the trip to Southampton on New Year’s Eve, the mid-January visit to White Hart Lane, and the deadline day game at Middlesbrough, although that was on a Tuesday night.

Three-thousand Albion fans did make the trip to West Ham for the last away game, but the club expected more interest in that fixture because it is the first season the Hammers have been at the London Stadium.

By contrast, the previous three visits to Everton with an 1,800 allocation were also significantly undersold, and at the time the Baggies hierarchy felt there was nothing to suggest the club would be able to sell anywhere near 3,000 tickets.

Because the Toffees do not buy the tickets back, Albion estimated that – if they took the full allocation – they would end up giving more than £30,000 to one of their competitors.

The club’s average away record has halved in the past 10 years from roughly 2,500 to around 1,200 or 1,300.

However, realising the demand for more tickets, the Baggies have taken the full allocation of 2,100 for the trip to Watford on April, 4.

This is not the first time the club has come under scrutiny this season over away allocations.

In September, their decision to take 1,600 seats for the trip to West Midlands rivals Stoke City instead of the full 2,900 allocation was labelled ‘cautious’ by supporters’ club chairman John Homer.