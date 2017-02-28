Two West Brom games moved for TV coverage

Two Albion games in April have been moved for television coverage.

The home match with Liverpool is now scheduled for 1.30pm on Sunday, April 16, and the trip to Manchester City is now due to be played at 12.30pm on Saturday, April 22.

If City reach the semi-final of the FA Cup that fixture will be moved again. Pep Guardiola’s team host Huddersfield in the last 16 tomorrow night with Middlesbrough awaiting the winners in the quarter-finals.