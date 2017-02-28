John Williams hoping to see West Brom break points record

Albion chairman John Williams is hoping to smash the club’s Premier League points record this season and finish with a points tally in the mid-50s.

The Baggies already have 40 points in the bag after a run of one defeat in eight games, and only need 10 more to break the record of 49 set under Steve Clarke four years ago.

Williams describes himself a pragmatic man who will always looks below as well as above, and he admitted the team had a tough run of fixtures coming up. Despite that, he’ still shooting to topple 50 points.

“I’d like a few more than that,” he said. “We’re running at a point and a half a game, if we can sustain that it will take us into the mid 50s.

“I think if we’re going to maintain eighth position we need to be 54 or 55, we’ll certainly need a 5 on the front to be in the top 10 in my opinion.

“We’ve got some difficult games to come, six or seven are against teams above us.

“They’re not easy, and then teams around you are trying to get extra places for the merit prize money and those in the relegation battle are fighting for their lives, so there are no easy games.

“I don’t take anything for granted. At the moment let’s just keep trying to win football matches, add to the tally, keep it rolling on.”

Because Manchester United won the League Cup on Sunday, it’s highly likely seventh place will be enough to qualify for Europa League football.

The Baggies are just four points behind Everton and with a game at Goodison Park coming up, but Williams isn't looking too deeply into that possibility.

“All the sides above us are very good teams, there’s no question about that,” he said. “If you keep adding to the points tally and one of them slips up there’s always a chance of getting up the league but there is a bit of a gap above us, and below us.

“The players will know, Tony will know, they’ve been around the block. It’s about keeping that scoreboard ticking over, keeping as injury free as you can, being prepared to have a less-good spell."