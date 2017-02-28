Former West Brom boss Pepe Mel lands Deportivo La Coruna job

Former Albion boss Pepe Mel has been installed as Deportivo La Coruna manager until the end of the season.

The 54-year-old, who lasted just 17 games at The Hawthorns, has been brought in to try and save the 2000 La Liga winners from relegation.

Deportivo, who were Champions League semi-finalists in 2004, are currently 17th in the table, two points above the drop zone.

Mel returned to Real Betis after leaving the Baggies by mutual consent but was sacked by them in January last year.

He only won three games during his stint at The Hawthorns.