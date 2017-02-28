Chairman John Williams confirms West Brom searching for a striker

Chairman John Williams has confirmed the Baggies are searching for a striker to buy in the summer.

Albion focused on their midfield in January and brought in Jake Livermore for £10million, but there is still just two senior strikers at the club.

Williams is planning to turn his attention to the front-line in the next window, but he admitted he will be guided by what head coach Tony Pulis decides to prioritise.

“Do we want a striker? Yeah we do, we would like another striker in the club,” he said. “Did we try really hard to get a striker in January? No.

“One of the problems is I don’t see us playing four-four-two in the conventional sense.

“If we were to buy a number nine for £25m in the summer, who’s going to play then? The new man or Salomon - who has hopefully got into double figures and had a good season.

“Is that the best use of resources? Or do we better have one? Salomon’s an oak tree but he may go down tomorrow. I hope he doesn’t.

“Of course you need cover but you’ve got to work out strategically what you want.

“I like this part of the job with Tony. We do talk on a strategic and tactical level with (technical director) Nick Hammond all the time about what is the best way to go forward in both the short-term and medium-term.”

Williams and Pulis both want two or three new faces in the summer, and it’s understood they’re after a striker, a left-back, and a centre-back.

“We didn’t go into the window in January saying we absolutely must have x, y, and z in terms of position,” said Williams. “We probably will in the summer. There’s one area in particular where we feel we do need to strengthen.”

The Baggies chairman plans to offer Pulis a new contract at the start of next season but he admitted recruitment couldn't ignore the possibility the head coach, or the board for that matter, may change.

"You’ve got to make sure that what you’ve got isn’t 11 guys that can only play for Pulis and who like the current board," he said. "That would be a dereliction of duty. You’re looking at a balance."