West Brom 2 Bournemouth 1: Five things we learned

West Brom continued their phenomenal league form with a win over Bournemouth on the weekend, but what did we learn from the game? Matt Wilson tells us.

Confidence is coursing through the team

Albion didn’t panic despite falling behind early on, and as a consequence, their response was swift.

This team has made a habit of doing that recently, they came from 1-0 down against Southampton and Hull at the turn of the year and also scored a last minute equaliser against West Ham.

It’s a tight-knit group that has belief in each other, and the fact they – rather unfairly - rinsed Craig Dawson in the dressing room after his nasty clash of heads suggests the bonds are strong.

Goals are coming from everywhere

Dawson became the 11th Albion player to score this season, which is highly impressive, considering how little Tony Pulis has changed his team.

Only Chelsea have made fewer changes to their line-up. Salomon Rondon may be on an 11-game goal drought but others are making up for that.

The team has always threatened from set pieces, and defenders have accounted for 9 goals this season, but it’s the midfield that has done most of the damage, netting 23 times in total.

And it means Albion have scored more goals at home in the Premier League than Manchester United and Manchester City.

Ben Foster is up there with the best in the league

They say the best keepers are the ones able to stay focused for 90 minutes without much to do before producing the goods when they’re called upon.

That is exactly what Foster did in injury-time on Saturday, and it highlighted just how good the England international has been this season.

He may not be keeping that many clean sheets, but he rarely lets in more than one, and is arguably rivalling David De Gea, Hugo Lloris and Tom Heaton as this season’s stand-out shot-stopper.

Pulis will blood the youngsters

In the week, Tony Pulis described Sam Field as the best technical player he’d seen at 18-years-old, and he backed that statement up by throwing the teenager on with the match on a knife-edge at 2-1.

Last season he gave minutes to Jon Leko and Field after the team reached 40 points and he looks set to do that again this campaign.

Sceptics may argue he only threw them in last year to encourage some summer transfer activity, but having heard his visions for the squad next season, that argument doesn’t ring true this time around.

And with 12 games to go, there should be plenty of opportunities coming their way.

McAuley is one of the most under-appreciated defenders in the league

He joined Rondon at the top of the club’s scoring charts on his 500th game in English football, but the 37-year-old is not just a menace in the opposition’s box.

He’s been a rock at the heart of Albion’s defence for nearly six seasons now, and this year he has bounced back from a couple of high-profile mistakes before Christmas.

McAuley was also brilliant at the back on Saturday and with fitness no issue, there seems no reason why he can’t continue in this vein next season.