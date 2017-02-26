West Brom keeper Ben Foster getting better with age and enjoying his Saturdays

Injury-time hero Ben Foster is revelling in the confidence that comes with age.

The Albion keeper, who turns 34 in April, is enjoying a brilliant season, and he made two match-winning saves in the dying minutes of Saturday's 2-1 victory over Bournemouth.

After the game Foster thanked understudy Boaz Myhill for lending him a pair of gloves, but those lucky mits had nothing to do with the other performances the England international has put in this season.

Foster, who returned from a long-term knee injury last season, says he's found solace in Saturdays.

"I don't know, I think my first couple of seasons were decent," he said, when asked if he was in his best form in an Albion shirt.

"They say goalies get better with age. I just feel calmer and it's enjoyable.

"I enjoy playing on a Saturday, but as people will tell you I don't like training Monday to Friday. I enjoy the Saturday and that's the main part of it.

"You've got plenty of players amazing in training and awesome Monday to Friday and then come Saturday it affects them a bit. I've got it the right way round at least."

Foster proved just how cool-headed he could be at 2-1 on Saturday when he turned former Wolves striker Benik Afobe in the box.

"I wasn't (feeling calm) inside!" he admitted. "I was thinking 'what are you doing just put your foot through it.

"That's all I do, I don't mess about with that rubbish and just get rid of it. If I put it in row Z, they can't score from row Z.

"I don't know what I was doing to be honest with you, but it worked out in the end."

Foster knew it was the kind of risky manouvre that wouldn't go down well with head coach Tony Pulis.

"A few of the people on the side were telling me he wasn't too complimentary of it," said the keeper. "I don't look over that side, I kind of blinker that off!"

But Foster thanked Myhill for lending him a pair of gloves in his hour of need.

"We had a problem with the delivery of mine," he revealed. "I always like to wear them the day before in training to break them in but I didn't have any so I had to borrow a pair of his. You might see a tattoo of Boaz Myhill on the wrist.

"I'm just pleased we won, if you let a late goal in to take the win away from you it's absolutely gutting.

"Especially for the gaffer as well being in Bournemouth and having a connection to the club.

"He was super happy and for us it keeps our home form going.

"If you'd have told us we'd have 40 points after 26 games we'd have bitten your hands off. It's a brilliant achievement."