Tony Pulis wants West Brom to keep up 'relentless' pace after hitting 40 points

Tony Pulis has urged his Albion side to keep up their relentless pace in the Premier League after reaching the 40-point mark.

The Baggies came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at The Hawthorns thanks to Craig Dawson's deflected shot and Gareth McAuley's seventh goal of the season.

It was Albion's fourth home league win in a row, equalling a club record in the Premier League, and extends their unbeaten run to five games.

But Pulis - who said "preparing for Crystal Palace" when he was asked what his next target was - doesn't want his team to take their foot off the gas just because they've reached 40 points.

"That's the benchmark, that's what you always want to achieve," he said. "But you have to be relentless. It's difficult. Everybody is on social media and in the press giving them praise.

"You can get a bit relaxed and blase. You have to keep reminding them that it's important they are focused and they do work as hard as what they have done the previous week because it's so easy to slip."

Last season, Albion's campaign fizzled out after they reached the 40-point mark but Pulis reckons this season's crop is made of sterner stuff.

"It's a different group than last year," he said. "It's a smaller, much more close-knit group. "We've only got 16 or 17 senior players. We had Jon Leko and Sam Field on the bench so we mix it up with the kids.

"The big thing in the Premier League is you can't take anything for granted. You have to be set, and up for it every game, irrespective of who you're playing."

McAuley was gifted his seventh goal of the season by an Artur Boruc mistake but it puts him joint-top of the club's scoring charts alongside Salomon Rondon.

The 37-year-old's contract is up in the summer, but he's eager to continue playing next season and talks with the club are due to begin towards the end of the campaign. "If he had missed that he wouldn't have been getting one!" joked Pulis.