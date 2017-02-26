Player ratings - West Brom 2 Bournemouth 1

Albion came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at The Hawthorns yesterday as their impressive home form continued. Here, Matt Wilson rates the players.

BEN FOSTER

Even by his high standards, Foster is having a stunning season. Made two crucial injury-time saves to deny Lys Mousset and Tyrone Mings that ensured all three points stayed in B71. Also, cruyff-turned former Wolves striker Benik Afobe to the delight of the home crowd. 8/10

CRAIG DAWSON

His fine form continued, even though he was shuffled back to right-back. Strong in the air, he won more headers than any other Albion player, and scored his first goal of the season too. Put his body on the line in the second half, but fortunately has recovered from the nasty bang with Mings. 8/10

GARETH MCAULEY

When will he stop surprising us? The 37-year-old has played every single minute of the season so far and is now the club’s joint-top scorer alongside Rondon with seven goals. He also hit the bar, and was superb in defence. One of the most underappreciated defenders in the league. 7/10

JONNY EVANS

It was great to have the cool-headed Evans back at the heart of defence. Nobody sashays up from the back with the ball quite like him. 7/10

ALLAN NYOM

Not a good day for the cult hero. His team-mates bailed him out after his early mistake. Even though Ryan Fraser has won more penalties (4) than anyone else in the league this season it was still a clumsy challenge. 5/10

DARREN FLETCHER

Seemed to be everywhere in the first half, mopping up second balls on the edge of his own box or dealing with danger in the corner. Slightly overshadowed by Livermore after the break. 6/10

JAKE LIVERMORE - Man of the match

Albion's balanced midfield were superb in the first half but Livermore kept the tempo up after the break, and nobody more than him kept Bournemouth from the door. Strong, determined, and with bags of energy, the January signing looks like another shrewd addition. 8/10

CHRIS BRUNT

Rippled the side netting with a early long-range drive, and nearly put Morrison in behind with a clever reverse ball. His pinpoint accuracy, from dead balls and open play, shouldn’t be taken for granted and neither should his versatility. 7/10

JAMES MORRISON

This was Morrison at his most enjoyable to watch. Made plenty of dangerous darting runs in behind Bournemouth’s defence - which was crucial in the absence of Matt Phillips - but also used his quick feet to keep possession. 7/10

NACER CHADLI

The Belgian oozed class and confidence on the ball, and was a joy to behold in the first half. Backheels, nutmegs, Chadli adds flair to the side. 6/10

SALOMON RONDON

A marmite performance from the Venezuelan which was, on the one hand, an example of how to lead the line on your own, but on the other hand, another wasteful display. Sometimes he was too isolated, but sometimes he made the wrong decisions. His commitment can never be questioned, but sometimes his finishing can be. He’s being asked to do a lot though, the question is could anyone Albion can realistically buy do better? 6/10

Substitutes

James McClean (For Dawson 54)

Brought down Fraser on the edge of the box but looked dangerous going forward. 6/10

Claudio Yacob (for Morrison 74)

Brought on to shore things up and the Cherries didn’t score again. 5/10

Sam Field (For Chadli 88)

Good experience for the teenager who had to stay positionally aware in left midfield. 5/10

Unused: Myhill, Olsson, Leko, Robson-Kanu