West Brom's Matt Phillips to undergo a scan on his hamstring injury

Matt Phillips will have a scan on Wednesday to assess the severity of his hamstring strain.

The winger, who has five goals and eight assists this season, missed today's 2-1 win over Bournemouth at The Hawthorns.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis was disappointed the 25-year-old was unable to play, because he felt the Cherries suited his game perfectly.

"He'll have another scan on Wednesday to see how it is," confirmed Pulis. "It was too much of a risk today and we don't want to lose him further down the line.

"It was a big disappointment because the way Bournemouth play, they're a very open and expansive team and that grass they leave behind them, it would have been perfect for him. I was really disappointed he was injured."