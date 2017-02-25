Tony Pulis praises West Brom's 'top drawer' keeper Ben Foster

Tony Pulis heaped praise on Ben Foster following his stunning injury-time saves at The Hawthorns but the Baggies boss reckons Bournemouth defender Steve Cook should have been sent off.

Albion's keeper pushed over Lys Mousset's shot before scrambling to tip Tyrone Mings' header behind during five minutes of injury time.

His heroics kept the score at 2-1 following Craig Dawson's deflected shot and Gareth McAuley's seventh goal of the season.

It gave the Baggies their fourth home win in a row, equalling their record in the Premier League set back in 2012.

Pulis praised Foster - one of the unsung heroes of this stand-out season - for staying focused until the dying embers of the game.

"He's been absolutely fantastic," said the head coach. "His performance-levels have been fantastic, he's been top drawer. He's a fit lad who works so hard in training. He's brought a lot back to this football club defensively."

Foster's saves capped off a riveting game at The Hawthorns packed with incidents.

Pulis thought referee Mark Clattenburg - who was taking charge of his first game since announcing his departure to Saudi Arabia at the end of the season - should have sent Cook off in the first half when he body-checked Salomon Rondon chasing a back pass.

However, the head coach agreed with Clattenburg's decision to award Bournemough a fifth-minute penalty when Allan Nyom wrestled Ryan Fraser to the floor and his call not to penalise Mings when he challenged Rondon on the edge of the penalty area.

"We're pleased," said Pulis. " We knew it was going to be a tough game. The start that Bournemouth had with the penalty - which was a penalty looking back at it - gave them a lift and it could have easily knocked us.

"But we got two goals back and they maybe should have had a player sent off.

"I know it's his shoulder but Cook has made no movement to the ball, he's actually run across Salomon so they could have been playing for 60 or 70 minutes with 10 men.

"Having said that, at 2-1 we've got to take our chances and they came thick and fast.

"Sometimes it's not about people shooting, it's about getting in areas that we have to get end products from.

"As the game goes on you're getting a little bit up tight and tense and Ben's made great saves in injury time, most probably the only saves he's had to make since the first half."

The Hawthorns was in uproar when Clattenburg waved away Albion's protests following Mings' challenge, but Pulis said he'd watched the replay and agreed with the ref.

"I think Mings has touched the ball there," he said. "I was disappointed at the time, I thought he caught Salomon first and played the ball second but looking at it I think Mark got that one right, so he's got two out of three right."

It was an action-packed day for Dawson, who scored his first goal of the season before getting substituted off following a nasty clash of heads with Mings in an incident that saw a Nacer Chadli goal ruled out for offside.

But Pulis confirmed the defender was fine, and was getting some stick from the rest of his teammates.

"He's got absolutely slaughtered in the dressing room after the game, it's a little bump on the side of his head! He's got hammered by the players."