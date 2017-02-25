Ex-England manager Roy Hodgson presents James Morrison with a '300' West Brom shirt

Former Albion and England manager Roy Hodgson presented James Morrison with a signed shirt before kick-off today to mark his 300th appearance for the Baggies.

Skipper Darren Fletcher was also given a shirt by his dad Robert on the pitch ahead of the Bournemouth game for his 300th Premier League game.

Morrison was a Hodgson favourite during the 69-year-old's stint at the club between February 2011 and the end of the 2011/12 campaign.

The Scotland international became the 45th player in the club's history to reach the milestone in Albion's last game, against West Ham two weeks ago, but this was the first time he had been at The Hawthorns since then.

Fletcher made the majority of his 300 Premier League appearances for Manchester United but he has started every single league game since he joined Albion more than two years ago, a run of 78 consecutive games.

Roy Hodgson presents James Morrison with a signed shirt to mark his 300th Albion appearance #wba pic.twitter.com/gnE83Wa9O7 — Matt Wilson (@mattwilson_star) February 25, 2017

Both players were named in the starting line-up for today's match against the Cherries, as Tony Pulis's team search for their seventh win out of eight league games at home.

Winger Matt Phillips missed out with a hamstring strain.