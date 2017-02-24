West Brom boss Tony Pulis echoes chairman's call for 'two or three' signings

Baggies boss Tony Pulis agrees with chairman John Williams that ‘two or three’ signings will be enough for the summer.

The head coach is eager to retain his tight-knit squad next season while bringing in a trio of players who are going to improve the starting XI.

It’s understood the Baggies are prioritising strikers and centre-backs in the summer as they continue their search for quality over quantity.

Players that can improve a team in the top half of the Premier League do not come cheap but Pulis confirmed owner Guochuan Lai had made significant funds available.

“Instead of throwing mud at the wall and hoping one or two stick, we’ve got to really aim to pick the targets we want and spend our money on the quality that’s going to improve the XI, and not just the squad,” he said.

“We had money to spend in the January window, we had money to spend last summer, but we couldn’t get the players we wanted.

“It’s important that people understand we want to try and get better players if we can. That’s the big objective - can we improve the XI?

"When you’re working in such a small pool as we are then you have got to be very, very diligent and at times, a little bit lucky.”

Jonas Olsson is expected to leave this summer, but fellow defender Gareth McAuley – who has played every minute of this season so far - is eager to continue playing for at least another year.

That would leave three senior centre-backs at the club, including Craig Dawson who can also play right-back.

The Baggies also have a dearth of front-line options and are hoping to address that problem this summer, and Pulis expects new faces to get a reaction out of his existing players too.

“The competition rises then and that’s what you want,” he said. “Some of the players who are in the XI when you think ‘I’ll bring someone in to replace them’, that person might surprise you and it will spin things around and he will go to another level that maintains his position. It’s all about building that competition.”

The Welshman is eager to keep his close-knit squad at a manageable level that will also breed opportunities to the talented youngsters he has identified in the academy like Sam Field and Jonathan Leko.

“If you have 18 players and four kids in the group to take it up to 22 plus your goalkeepers, that’s a good squad,” he said.