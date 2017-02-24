Tony Pulis knows AFC Bournemouth aren't easy pickings for West Brom

It’s a sign of how clinical Albion have been this season that September’s defeat at Dean Court remains the only game the Baggies have lost to a team outside the top seven.

At the end of that game, the away end bombarded Tony Pulis with expletive-ridden criticisms of his football. Just four games into the season, the head coach was under serious pressure, writes Matt Wilson.

Fast-forward five months, and the turnaround has been staggering.

Albion enter tomorrow’s game as firm favourites following six wins out of seven in the league at home, and the chants sent Pulis’s way these days are far more complementary.

And with a struggling Crystal Palace side coming up at The Hawthorns after tomorrow’s match with the Cherries, supporters are licking their lips. But Pulis warned against complacency.

“The next two home games are going to be difficult because people will look at them and think we should win,” he said. “And they’re always dangerous games for you.

“Both Bournemouth and Palace still desperately need the points to stay in the Premier League.

“We need to make sure that mentally and physically we’re right for those games.”

What’s more, the Cherries remain the only current top tier side Albion haven’t beaten in the Premier League. Pulis has managed to turn the Stoke hoodoo on its head, but he’s struggled with the Baggies against the club where his managerial career began.

“I had a fantastic record (against them) at the other clubs I’ve been at, but here, for whatever reason (I don’t). And we have played well against them. Last season we could have had a couple of penalties as well, and we got one against us that was outside the box. Hopefully this time it goes for us.”

With two weeks to prepare for this game, Pulis has left nothing to chance. After giving the players four days off with their families on the advice of captain Darren Fletcher, he started his drills earlier than usual to deal with Bournemouth’s unique approach to stretching play.

But a lot of that homework was done inside yesterday, when Storm Doris made training difficult.

“We’ve got the work done that we wanted to get done,” confirmed the boss. “We actually started a little bit earlier this week.

“Bournemouth have switches, they are quite defined really in the way they play, so we’ve put those little bits into the players’ minds.

“We’ll hopefully have a wind-free day (today) so we’ll spend more time on the training pitches.”

With a fully-fit squad to choose from, Pulis has a welcome headache on his hands, particularly in defence. Jonny Evans is fit to play, but none of the back four deserve to lose their place.

Salomon Rondon’s starting berth up front is safe for now, but the Venezuelan striker will be itching to end his 10-game drought in front of goal against such a leaky defence.

Only Swansea have conceded more goals this season, and Eddie Howe’s team arrive at The Hawthorns without a win in 2017.

They’ve conceded 21 goals in seven games this year, losing five and drawing two.

But don’t tell Tony Pulis revenge is a foregone conclusion.