Tony Pulis: Claudio Ranieri sacking proof no manager can lose focus

Tony Pulis is refusing to look beyond tomorrow's Bournemouth game and entertain the idea of bringing European football to The Hawthorns.

The Baggies head coach isn't concerned with Sunday's League Cup final between Manchester United and Southampton that could slam the door shut on any slim Europa League hopes if Saints lift the trophy.

He's not thinking that far ahead, and pointed to Claudio Ranieri's shock dismissal from Leicester last night - nine months after the Italian lifted to Premier League - as proof that no manager can lose focus.

"All I'm concerned about is Bournemouth," he said. "The most important thing in my mind on Friday and Saturday is just winning that game.

"People who look further than that are not in the mode that they should be in. I'm concentrated on getting one thing right and that's the game."

Ranieri was fired by the champions last night, less than a year after guiding the Foxes to a famous title.

Pulis has been given time at The Hawthorns so far, and is set to be offered a new contract around the start of next season, but he used the Italian's sacking as a warning.

"I'm obviously always disappointed when a manager leaves," he said. "But this is the Premier League, this is football. It turns so quickly.

"You can't take your foot off the pedal, and I'm afraid if you do that, if you start getting relaxed and taking things for granted, it's the worst thing for kicking you up the backside.

"I'm disappointed for the manager, and I'm disappointed for Leicester because it has been a tremendous year for them and what they've achieved.

"Am I surprised? I don't think you can be surprised at what happens in football some times.

"You have to be focused on the next game and nothing else and that's what sometimes people do, they lose focus, lose direction, and they get carried away with the publicity."

Pulis may not be taking anything for granted tomorrow, but Albion have won six out of their last seven league games at home.

And the head coach admitted he was delighted to have turned The Hawthorns into a fortress.

"For the previous two seasons, the home form hasn't been as good as we'd like it to be but we've turned it round this year," he said.

"There's nothing better than winning home games in front of your home supporters. To win the games in the way we've played as well, and scoring quite a few goals, has been absolutely fantastic. May it long continue.

"We needed to get results for confidence. There were some players here who had been here for quite a while who hadn't had that feeling of success time after time.

"The confidence is better. Fingers crossed we can continue this and move on to another level."

Bournemouth come to the West Midlands on a dismal run of form and with no wins in 2017. Eddie Howe's team have lost five and drawn two of their seven games this year, and are conceding an average of three goals per game.

"It is a tough league and every game is difficult," said Pulis. "Eddie had a fantastic season last year. They're in a reasonable position.

"He'll want to get a few more results to feel safe but I think they'll be ok. They've got enough in their squad to see them through the back end of this season.

"I'm not concerned whether Bournemouth are conceding goals. The most important thing is that we are prepared to win the game, not just on the pitch, but mentally as well.

"We've got one or two niggles, we're not sure whether they'll be ok or not but that will be looked at later on."