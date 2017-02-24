Salomon Rondon's goal drought doesn't worry West Brom boss Tony Pulis

Tony Pulis has backed Salomon Rondon to find the net again, as the Baggies boss dismissed any suggestion his leading striker is out of sorts.

Albion’s £12million forward has gone 10 games without a goal, his longest drought in blue and white stripes since his move from Zenit St Petersburg at the start of last season.

Saturday's home match against Bournemouth’s leaky defence provides a great opportunity for the Venezuelan to break that run, but even if he doesn’t, Pulis won’t be worried.

The 27-year-old plays a crucial role in Albion’s attack, providing an outlet for his midfield to bounce balls off. And the gaffer has been impressed with Rondon’s attitude during this barren spell in front of goal.

“We’re scoring a lot of goals and Salomon has been involved in quite a few of those without having the final touch,” said Pulis. “He’ll score again.

“What we need from Salomon is what he’s been doing, to lead the line and be as powerful and as hard-working as he’s been all season.

“I think the form’s fine, he just needs a bit of luck. Even at West Ham on the edge of the box with the effort that hits the bar - that could easily have gone in.

“He’s had opportunities to score and it hasn't gone his way. That’s what happens with strikers.

“They’re marked down as people in respect of the goals they get but Salomon helps this team in a lot of other ways.”

Albion rejected a £32million bid for Rondon from China last month, but the Chinese transfer window remains open until Tuesday.

However, this week chairman John Williams confirmed the striker was ‘not for sale’ at any price.

At the start of next season, Williams will recommend Albion's Chinese owner Guochuan Lai offers Pulis a new contract on the back of this successful campaign.

The head coach said described that as a ‘nice’ development, and confirmed the relationship between him and Williams was flourishing.

“I get on well with John,” he said. “He’s been smashing since he came to the club.

“He’s a football man and he understands how difficult it is to work in this league and at this level and to keep things going. He’s been very supportive.

“The great thing with John is he liaises with (owner) Mr Lai on a regular basis and keeps him in touch with what we’re trying to achieve.

“The balance within the club with the manager, chairman and owners has been as smooth as it could have been.

“We didn’t know really where it was going to move with Mr Lai and how much he was going to affect the state of play but like I say it’s been very, very good.

“He’s very supportive, he wants to know what’s going on and John has done a great job in looking after that situation.”