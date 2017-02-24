Gareth McAuley presents surprise award to Albion Foundation unsung hero Dean Burton

Baggies defender Gareth McAuley surprised an unsung hero from the club's charity with a comic strip of his life at The Hawthorns.

Dean Burton was named a Premier League Kicks Hero following seven years of work with the Albion Foundation.

The 23-year-old from Tividale arrived at the charity as an 18-year-old volunteer but was then handed a 10-hour contract and is now employed full-time helping young people find employment.

"I knew the behaviour managers a little to well at school," admitted Dean at yesterday's presentation. "I was getting dragged out of lessons a bit too much, which is nothing I'm proud of, and I wasn't too fussed about my grades at the time.

"I was keen to get involved with the Foundation, because I've been an Albion fan all my life. Initially you have doubts about working for free but then you see the value of it."

Even though Dean's main focus is getting jobs for young people out of education and employment, he still runs the Kicks session at Hadley Stadium in Smethwick on Monday night for kids aged between eight and 18.

"Hearing what he's achieved is absolutely brilliant," said McAuley, who was a glass collector at a pub and an apprentice for a glazing company before he turned professional.

"He'll inspire the other lads in that room to hopefully follow in his footsteps. It takes a lot for a young person to volunteer but it just shows he's working hard, kept his nose clean, and now has a full-time position within the Foundation."

The Premier League Kicks programme was launched in 2006 to create safer, stronger and more respectful communities through the development of young people.

In its first decade, it has engaged more than 180,000 young people in weekly football, sport and personal development sessions held at local community venues across the UK.

A total of 68 football clubs now run the programme.

"I try and stay laid back and calm when I'm dealing with young people," said Dean. "I try and get on their level. It's always nice when a young person feels comfortable enough to let off steam in front of you.

"I want to say thank you to everybody, especially to those who saw the light in me when others couldn't. Everybody's positive at the Foundation, it's really good to work with those people."