Why West Brom fans should be rooting for Manchester United to win the EFL Cup

It may go against every grain in your body, but instead of rooting for the underdog this Sunday, Albion fans should be cheering on Manchester United in the League Cup final.

It is crucial Jose Mourinho’s men triumph to keep the Baggies’ slim hopes of European football alive.

The Premier League has been allocated three Europa League spots for next season.

One goes to the team that finishes fifth in the league, one goes to the FA Cup winner, and one goes to the League Cup winner.

But if the Cup winners have already qualified for Champions League or the Europa League via their league position by finishing in the top five, then the Europa League spots filter down to sixth and then seventh.

All the top four are still in the FA Cup, and if either one of those clubs win that competition, it will give sixth place European football.

But for seventh place to qualify for the Europa League, United need to beat Southampton in the League Cup final and remain in the top six.

It’s highly likely to happen. Both Southampton and West Ham qualified for the Europa League in sixth and seventh last season because United won the FA Cup and Manchester City won the League Cup.

What Albion need to do in each scenario If Southampton win the League Cup... They qualify for Europa League, meaning Albion need to finish in the top six.

United win the League Cup, finish in top six, but someone outside top six wins FA Cup... Albion need to finish in the top six to get into Europe.

United win League Cup, finish in top six, and a top six team wins the FA Cup... Albion need to finish seventh to get into Europe.

United win League Cup and Europa League, and top six team wins the FA Cup... United enter Champions League, but Europa League spots decreased to two. Albion need to finish seventh.

But, put simply, if Southampton win on Sunday then Albion’s European dream is dead and buried.

Albion would have to finish in the top six, and while they may be just four points behind seventh-placed Everton, they’re a whopping 11 points behind sixth-placed United.

Unfortunately, finishing in eighth is not enough, whatever happens.

If United win the Europa League - and finish outside the top four - they will enter the Champions League as a fifth English team in the competition.

But UEFA guidelines state that if that happens, ‘the number of places to which its association is entitled in the UEFA Europa League is decreased by one’, meaning just two English clubs will be entered into the Europa League.