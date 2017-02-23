Gareth McAuley: West Brom have bought players with winning mentality

Albion's season is going so well because they have bought players from top four clubs with a winning mentality, according to Gareth McAuley.

Jonny Evans and Darren Fletcher both came to The Hawthorns from Manchester United – where they were schooled by Sir Alex Ferguson – and this season they were joined by Nacer Chadli from Tottenham.

McAuley, who is in his sixth season at the Baggies, says those players have changed expectations in the dressing room.

“It’s confidence and belief,” he said. “A shift in mentality with the likes of Jonny, Fletch and Nacer.

“They’ve been at clubs at the top end of the Premier League and are used to winning against teams battling in the bottom half or mid-table.

“They’re used to doing that and that’s maybe helped the rest of the group.”

The Baggies have been incredibly clinical against teams below them this season.

Saturday’s opponents Bournemouth are the only side outside the top seven to have beaten them so far and Tony Pulis’s team are unbeaten in their last 15 games against teams currently below them.

McAuley said it was a record ‘to be proud of’, but it means he’s eager for revenge against the Cherries this weekend.

“On our own pitch we’ve been doing quite well,” he said. “We’re pleased with how we’ve done so we want to keep that going.

“Obviously they’re the only team we haven’t taken points off outside the top seven so it would be nice to take some points off them too.”

After no game last weekend, the ever-present centre-back is itching to get back on The Hawthorns turf in two days’ time.

Last season, Albion’s campaign ended on a disappointing nine-game winless streak but the squad is determined to stop that from happening again.

“We’ve got back into it the last few days,” he said. “It’s been really sharp in training and the intensity is there.

“Lots of the lads have been saying we don’t want the season to fizzle out.

“There’s plenty of games to go and plenty of points to play for. There’s lot of things for us to play for and focus on.”