Albion outlook: West Brom fans have their say on Europe, Tony Pulis and the FA Cup break

Take a look at our weekly Albion outlook, where Baggies fans give their say on all the happenings at West Brom.

Mark Mansell, 44

Albion are at a crossroads. In some ways what happens this summer is more crucial that the outcome of the next few months. Pulis et al are chiming the steady progress mantra and for the first time during his tenure (no doubt buoyed by current form) fans are buying into this approach.

Progress in Albion’s world is a 15-year battle to Premier League prominence since Igor Balis slotted home against Bradford. Slow then, but moving forward nonetheless.

The purchase of Livermore oozes ‘upgrade’ over the much respected and loved Yacob, whose workhorse approach is pragmatic but but never likely to excite. The bid for Schneiderlin showed ambition for the right man. So Europe is very much in our thoughts.

A programme article I read by Dan Ashworth a few years back talked about the investment required to improve on 10th and 11th place.

Each incremental improvement costs millions in terms of real investment and that is not matched by the rewards of Europa League.

That said, this Baggie would give his right arm for a crack at Europe. We know Albion can win at Old Trafford but can they do it on a cold rainy night in Gent?

Ashley Neville, 26

I was delighted to read recently that Tony Pulis and the board are already looking forward to the summer. Given the season we are having, the next transfer window presents us with a great chance to really improve the squad from a basis of relative success – assuming we finish eighth.

Personally, I would like to see the transition from the old guard to the new really begin this summer. I am not advocating wholesale changes and replacing Foster, McAuley, Fletcher, Brunt and Morrison – far from it. However, an overlap will help to continue and build on what those players have put into place, hopefully creating longevity in the Premier League.

My fear is that if we rest on our laurels, maybe overcome with self-admiration, next season will be nowhere near as successful as this season has been! In a cut-throat league, standing still is going backwards.

One thing is for sure, however, Tony Pulis will do his utmost to make sure that doesn’t happen and I really hope the club back him in the market. His record to date has been exceptional and his strive for constant improvement is hugely satisfying to see as a supporter.

Pat Frost, 51

Our boys have been out this week at soccer camps all over the Midlands. It is fantastic to see all the great work the Foundation and the club do with regards to our local youngsters. We are certainly up there with the best of them.

There is so much positivity around the club at the moment that I hate to discuss a negative, but I like to bang on about away tickets.

Everton away is arguably our biggest game of the season, and we’ve taken 1,000 tickets less than we could have. Fans have the bug back, and want to go to games again. We had a chance to take just shy of 3,000, but instead there will be 1,800 of us. Anyway, that’s enough whinging for now.

The two home games coming are both winnable. If we get six points, what a run-in it would be. It’s hard not to get carried away at the moment. I still haven’t booked my summer holiday yet, just in case we sneak into you know where!

Sarah Rudge, 24

With the FA Cup weekend giving West Brom a chance to recharge their batteries it's now back to the cut and grind of Premier League football, starting with two successive home games against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

On paper, maximum points seems more than feasible but with both of the opposition struggling for form it would still be dangerous to underestimate them.

If we are to at least give ourselves a chance of qualifying for Europe then six points is certainly a must.

With a trip to our closest rivals Everton in the coming weeks this could be a pivotal part of the season for us.

Realistically, European football is still very much the dream scenario but one that we should be aiming for as it is well within our grasp.

It has been well documented that our form against teams below us has been exceptional having only lost at Bournemouth back in September but it has been very different against teams located above us in the table.

With Everton still four points ahead of us and with a better goal difference, surely this has to change if we are to be enjoying Europa League football next season.

