West Brom's Gareth McAuley eyes coaching career after retirement

Albion defender Gareth McAuley has revealed he wants to ‘throw himself into coaching’ when he eventually retires.

The 37-year-old has been inspired by watching his six-year-old son playing football, and he’s eager to use his vast experience to help mould stars of the future.

Although he wants to keep playing next season, the Northern Irishman has now decided what he wants to do after his playing career ends.

“I’d like to try to give something back,” he said. “People can learn a lot off ex-players. If I can help someone else go on to have a career it would be a fantastic thing for me to achieve.

“I’ve got my boy, he’s six, he’s playing now. I go along and watch him and I see all the other kids developing. The number of kids who are playing in this area is fantastic.

“But only a small number actually make it through into the professional game.

“It would be nice to help somebody when they’re younger and see them go on and have a career.

“I know the people that did that for me have been really proud of me and it’s given them a bit of fulfilment.”

McAuley, who completed his Level 2 coaching badge ‘years ago’, wants to begin his coaching career at junior and grassroots level.

“You’ve got to start somewhere,” he said. “You’ve got to learn how to deliver coaching. It’s completely different to playing.

“You see lots of players trying to jump in at the top and it doesn’t always work out.

“I suppose it’s because I’m going and watching my lad training it’s making me think along those lines.”

But the ageless Northern Irishman, who has played every single minute for Albion this season, doesn’t plan to hang up his boots anytime soon.

“I want to play football next year,” he confirmed. “That’s the important thing.

“I’m one of these people that needs to focus on one thing. As long as I’m playing I need to be fully focused on that. When the time comes that nobody is giving me a job, I’ll throw myself into the coaching.”