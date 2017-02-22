West Brom fans get chance to play with Albion legends

Baggies fans could have their dreams come true with an opportunity to turn out alongside club legends up for grabs.

Mary Stevens Hospice is offering the chance for one person to play for Albion in a charity game.

A team of Baggies legends will play against a Stourbridge FC XI at the War Memorial Athletic Ground, Stourbridge, on Sunday April 2.

Former Baggies favourite Darren Moore is the first star to be announced for the match with others to follow.

The prize is being auctioned and fans wanting to take part will have to submit a bid, with funds going to the Stourbridge-based hospice.

The auction will be done via email, and will remain open to bids until 5pm on Friday, March 24.

Bids should be submitted to Amanda Bowen at amanda@mshfundraising.co.uk along with the name and age of the player wanting to play and a contact number.