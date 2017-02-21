West Brom's Ben Foster chops off young supporter's hair for charity

A young Albion fan who grew his hair to make a wig for children with cancer was left speechless when he found out his hero Ben Foster was the one chopping it off.

Eight-year-old Dylen Rose, a Mesty Croft Academy pupil from Wednesbury, had been growing his hair for over a year.

He thought he was going to the hairdressers to get his long locks removed but instead, was whisked away to the Baggies training ground in Walsall, where his idol was the one wielding the scissors.

"Around 15 months ago a family friend he knows was diagnosed with cancer aged nine months old," explained mum Sally Taylor, 32.

"He asked me why his hair had fallen out and I said he was poorly. He said can I give him some of my hair and that's when he started to grow it.

"He had quite a bit of stick from kids at school teasing him and tormenting him but when he explained what he was doing it for quite a few kids starting growing their hair too!"

Not only has Dylen given his hair to The Little Princess Trust, who make real hair wigs for children who undergo chemotherapy, he's also raised £650 for the Make A Wish foundation.

Foster, who raises money for Cure Leukaemia through charity bike rides and auctioning off football shirts, was all too happy to help.

"I've got kids exactly the same age as Dylen," he said. "For him to do it off his own back as well, his parents must be so proud.

"He's like a little ray of sunshine, all the lads are buzzing off him, he's got a big smile on his face. I'm really proud of him.

"Obviously he's a big West Brom fan so to be able to do anything like this is brilliant. It's not like it's a hard thing to do.

"It's the first time Dylen's ever been in the football club, so he's loving seeing some of his heroes up close and personal."

Fortunately for Dylen there was a hairdresser on hand to tidy up Foster's scissor-work.

"I cut my own a few times when I was younger," added the keeper. "When I was 15 I was too poor to go to the hairdressers.

"I think she's made it quite easy to be fair because she put it in plaits, I couldn't go too wrong.

"But he didn't even know what sort of haircut he wanted. I asked him what he wanted, do you want tramlines or shaven sides? He said I don't know!"

Dylen is Albion mad but he's never been able to get to a game, so the club have now made him the fans' champion for the match with Crystal Palace a week on Saturday.

Not only will he get to watch his team in the flesh for the first time, but he'll also take the match-ball out onto the pitch and put it on the Premier League plinth.

He was also given a signed shirt from Foster and invited to watch training.