West Brom offer free coach travel for trip to Burnley

Albion are offering free coach travel for their away trip to Burnley at the start of May as a 'thank you' to their fans.

It is the 16th successive year the Baggies have paid for their supporters to get to one of their away games in the Premier League.

The club have confirmed they will be taking the maximum allocation of away tickets at Turf Moor, which is just under 2,500.

The coach will be departing The Hawthorns at 10.30am on Saturday, May 6, and tickets for the match will become available in April.

The Burnley game is the penultimate away trip of the season before the team travel to Swansea on the final day of the campaign.