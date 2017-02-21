Marc Wilson fishing for chances at West Brom

Marc Wilson likes to unwind with a fishing rod in his hand, sitting on his own by a secluded lake, escaping the hustle and bustle of modern life.

But the 29-year-old hasn’t found much time for fishing recently, because his life was turned upside down by the birth of his son 10 months ago.

Like all new parents, his priorities have changed, and in a one-on-one chat at Albion’s training ground last week, the loanee from Bournemouth revealed that the stress of being so far away from his family encouraged him to return to the West Midlands.

“When I first moved down to Bournemouth I had a newborn son, but they were still up north” he said. “I’ve got a house in Knutsford (Cheshire), just off junction 19 of the M6.

“They were stuck up there for quite a while. I was in a hotel for almost a month-and-a-half, and then I ended up renting a place down there.

“It was a stressful time for me and my wife who was having to take care of a young baby by herself every day.

“Her family are from America. She doesn’t get any help so it was hands on 24/7. Me not being there to give her that help was playing on my mind. No doubt she was getting stressed out as well.

“Now I’m very happy to be back up in Knutsford, I’ve settled in again. I’m happier on and off the field, if you can get those two right you’re on to a winner.”

Wilson joined Bournemouth in the summer but struggled for minutes, so when Tony Pulis came calling in January, he jumped at the chance to be reunited with his former Stoke boss.

“It was a no-brainer for me,” he said. “I’ve worked under the manager and the staff before. I know the training, and I know which way he likes to set his team up. It’s perfect.”

His arrival on deadline day went slightly under the radar because Albion were playing Middlesbrough that evening, but the versatile defender was brought in to provide cover in a number of positions. “I started out as a midfielder believe it or not!” he said. “A long time ago. Then I got put in at centre-back at Portsmouth under Tony Adams. Avram Grant put me back in midfield. Then I moved to Stoke and Tony started me in midfield, I played about 11 games there and did all right.

“There were a few injuries at the club so I ended up playing right-back. I don’t mind playing right-back actually, I quite like it, but then I played a long period at left-back.

“I’ve been playing centre-back and left-back in training, but listen, I’m happy to come in and do a job anywhere as long as the team benefits.”

Wilson made 178 appearances for the Potters across six seasons, and he’s got plenty of fond memories under Pulis.

“Obviously the year we made it to the FA Cup final was special,” he said. “We beat Bolton 5-0 at Wembley in the semi-final, that was a great day. Being in Europe was another challenge, they’re great memories.”

Albion host Wilson’s parent club this weekend, which means he’ll have to wait a little while longer before making his debut. But he won’t be giving his new team-mates too many tips ahead of the clash.

“I don’t think I would be allowed to do that – it would be a conflict of interest!” he said. “Bournemouth are a very good side, they play really nice football. It will be a tough test.

“But the boys here – especially at home – have got a wonderful record. They’re making this place a bit of a fortress. I think that’s about all I can say!”

Unavailable this weekend, Wilson is targeting the Crystal Palace game a week later for his first-team debut.

Loanees have struggled in recent years to get games at the Baggies. Just ask Serge Gnabry, Alex Pritchard, and Brendan Galloway. And with the team playing so well at the moment, Wilson knows he will probably have to bide his time.

But he’s gagging to get on the pitch, because it’s been over a year since he last played a Premier League match, and at 29, he feels he is in the prime of his career.

“This is the thing. I haven’t really played since I did my medial ligaments before I was supposed to go away to the Euros,” he said. “I only feel like I’m getting back to proper fitness now.”

Just like Chris Brunt, he was ruled out of Euro 2016 with a cruel knee injury.

“It was a devastating feeling,” said the Republic of Ireland international. “I had it before in my career when I was younger when I missed the FA Cup final with Portsmouth. I was gutted but still supported the boys and watched every game, and they did well. They had a decent Euros, both Northern Ireland and the Republic.”

But he is no longer dwelling on that painful memory, because he’s been given a new lease of life at the Baggies.

“Coming into the dressing room I could see that straight away there was a great bond between the boys,” he said. “Hopefully I’ve joined in that. I can see great team spirit and when you’ve got a group of lads like that anything’s achievable.

“There’s no reason why they can’t kick on with so many games remaining.

“I would say hit the 50-point-mark and keep yourself in that top 10. They’re a very motivated bunch.”

And as for the fishing?

“It’s in my blood, I’ve been doing it since I was five years old. My mum’s dad was a fisherman, that was his trade. Obviously it’s more of a hobby for me. Anytime I could get, you’d find me by the river.

“But hobbies have gone out the window at the minute. My little man has just started to run about now. He’s a handful!”