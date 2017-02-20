West Brom's Tyler Roberts making waves on loan at Shrewsbury Town

Albion youngster Tyler Roberts continues to impress on loan at Shrewsbury Town, and it hasn't gone unnoticed at the Baggies.

The 18-year-old opened the scoring for the League One side in Saturday’s 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon and he was named man of the match too.

Roberts joined Paul Hurst’s side in January, and has helped the Shrews go on an impressive run that has lifted them out of the danger zone.

Shrewsbury have won four of the six games Roberts has featured in, drawing one and losing the other. He already has two goals, two assists, and two man of the match performances.

The Wales youth international spent the first half of the season on loan at Oxford United but he’s enjoying life at Greenhous Meadow much more.

Albion academy manager Mark Harrison says it is proof he is learning fast.

“It’s been managed correctly,” said Harrison. “He had a loan with Oxford, which was good experience off the pitch.

“Then we reassessed it, and thought ‘is there another team he can go to and start a few more games?’

“Tony (Pulis) sat him down just before he went out to Shrewsbury and told him to use the experience from Oxford and kick on. Shrewsbury have been brilliant in the way they managed Tyler. He’s doing excellent at the minute.

“All the feedback is that they’re really impressed with him. How many 18-year-olds are doing what he is doing in League One at the moment?”

Pulis is eager to get as many of his promising youngsters out on loan as possible to give them experience of men’s football, but he’s had to keep back some of the best because of his small squad.

“The key thing with Tony is he’s seen the potential with the players in the academy,” said Harrison. “Rekeem Harper, Sam Field, Jonathan Leko, Kane Wilson are all in Tony’s thoughts.

“He’s had Rayhaan Tulloch and Jamie Soule train with him.

More on this story: West Brom's Tyler Roberts has the recipe for success at Shrewsbury Town

“He wants to give them the exposure to see how they cope with it. He’s very keen on three or four of those players being in his squad next season.

“Those players have to grab that opportunity. When Leko’s come off the bench he’s had an impact. Field had two really good performances earlier this season and was unfortunate to miss out after.”