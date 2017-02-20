Tony Pulis: We haven’t achieved anything yet at West Brom

Tony Pulis says Albion haven’t achieved anything yet this season and has urged his players to keep their feet on the ground.

The Baggies are enjoying a stand-out campaign and, with 37 points on the board already, are on course to break their previous Premier League record of 49.

But last season the team struggled to kick on after reaching 40 points, and ended the campaign on a disappointing nine-game winless streak.

However, there is a more determined attitude this time around, and Pulis is eager to make sure that dip in form doesn’t happen again.

The Welshman may be an expert at avoiding relegation, but he has never finished in the top half of the Premier League, and he’s eager to rectify that this season.

When he was handed his one-year contract extension in October, chairman John Williams stated the aim was to establish the club in the top 10.

Albion are currently five points clear of ninth place and seven points clear of the bottom half, but with 13 games remaining, Pulis is taking nothing for granted.

“We haven’t achieved anything yet, that’s the important thing,” he warned. “It’s lovely that we’re winning and playing some really good football, but it can change quickly so you have to keep your feet on the ground.

“I know where we are at present so I’m certainly not getting carried away.”

Albion didn’t play at the weekend but 18-year-old forward Tyler Roberts scored for Shrewsbury Town and was named man of the match in their 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon in League One.

Roberts has two goals in six games for the Shrews since he joined them on loan in January, and the youngster has played a crucial role in Paul Hurst’s turnaround at Greenhous Meadow that has seen them move clear of the danger zone.