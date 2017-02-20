Mark Clattenburg taking charge of West Brom game as Saudi Arabia put on hold

Saudi Arabia-bound Mark Clattenburg has been named referee for Albion's home match with Bournemouth this weekend.

The 41-year-old confirmed last week that he was leaving the Premier League for the Middle East, where he will earn a reported £500,000-a-year as Saudi Arabia's new head of referees.

But Clattenburg has decided to serve his three-month notice in England after speaking to referees' chief Mike Riley.

He is now due to see out the rest of the season in England before leaving for Saudi, and his first game since his controversial announcement will be at The Hawthorns.

Clattenburg took charge of the Euro 2016 final as well as last season's Champions League final and the FA Cup final.

He replaces Howard Webb as head of referees in Saudi Arabia. Webb takes up a role in the United States next month with Major League Soccer.