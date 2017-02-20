Filming starts on four-part West Brom documentary for American TV viewers

American viewers are going to be treated to a new documentary mini-series all about Albion, commissioned by the NBC TV network.

Filming for the series, which will have four 30-minute episodes, started at the Baggies training ground in Walsall today.

Albion are the third Premier League club to be featured in the project after Crystal Palace and Watford.

The episodes, which will delve behind the scenes of the club, are due to be aired every Sunday, starting on March 5.

Although they will not be available in the UK, the club are hoping to be able to make some of the footage available to fans once the mini-series has aired on NBC.

"We are really looking forward to this venture with West Bromwich Albion," said producer Tony Pastor. "It's an exciting time to be at the club and we can already tell after one day of filming that we have a special series in the making."

The series will be narrated by Match of the Day host, Gary Lineker.