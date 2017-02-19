West Brom's Jonny Evans looking forward to hearing The Hawthorns roar

Jonny Evans is looking forward to hearing the roar of The Hawthorns again as Albion prepare for two home games in a row.

The Baggies defender returned from a five-game lay-off away at West Ham last weekend, and now he can’t wait to play in front of a home crowd.

Albion have won six of their last seven at home in the league, and they have inviting fixtures against out-of-form Bournemouth and struggling Crystal Palace coming up.

“When I first came to the club the home form was an issue,” said Evans. “Maybe the crowd were getting on our backs and we could sort of sense that.

“The numbers are coming back in and we’re playing some really good stuff.

“We’re never really going to be a team that has lots of possession, I think people have accepted that, but we’ve adapted our game with good, compact style of football.

“I think a lot of our games have been exciting, we’ve added goals to our game.

“If you look at people like Morrison, Chadli and Rondon who works his socks off, plus Fletch, and Matt Phillips who has been absolutely outstanding, you get really good attacking football.

“Obviously I didn’t play against Stoke but I thought it was one of the best attacking games we’ve played and I thoroughly enjoyed watching it.”

The mood has been high at The Hawthorns in recent weeks. Supporters have been singing Tony Pulis’s name and the attendances – which hit a nadir in a midweek game to Swansea back in December – have slowly started creeping up again.

“I think we all knew what we had to do to turn it around,” said Evans. “When we don’t play well we’ll be the first to hold our hands up and say that. Of course, having the fans behind us helps.

“People talk about fans being the 12th man, so there’s no reason why when fans get on your back you don’t hear it.”